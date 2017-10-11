O’Dea drops to third in Associated Press state football poll
Eastside Catholic is the unanimous No. 1 in Class 3A poll after beating the then-No. 2 Fighting Irish last week.
|Class 4A
|1. Camas (8)
|6-0
|98
|2. Woodinville (2)
|6-0
|89
|3. Richland
|6-0
|83
|4. Puyallup
|6-0
|60
|5. Monroe
|6-0
|56
|6. Chiawana
|5-1
|50
|7. Graham-Kapowsin
|5-1
|44
|8. Union
|5-1
|21
|9. Auburn Riverside
|6-0
|20
|10. Gonzaga Prep
|4-2
|14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Central Valley 8.
|Class 3A
|1. Eastside Catholic (10)
|6-0
|100
|2. Ferndale
|6-0
|79
|3. O’Dea
|5-1
|78
|4. Kamiakin
|5-1
|61
|5. Bellevue
|5-1
|59
|6. Lincoln
|5-1
|58
|7. Timberline
|6-0
|49
|8. Oak Harbor
|6-0
|30
|9. Edmonds-Woodway
|5-1
|18
|10. Ballard
|4-2
|5
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
|Class 2A
|1. Archbishop Murphy (10)
|5-1
|109
|2. Hockinson
|6-0
|86
|3. West Valley (Spokane)
|6-0
|85
|4. Tumwater (1)
|4-2
|84
|5. Fife
|6-0
|62
|6. Liberty (Issaquah)
|5-1
|51
|(tie) North Kitsap
|6-0
|51
|8. W. F. West
|5-1
|33
|9. Selah
|5-0
|25
|10. Lakewood
|5-1
|18
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
|Class 1A
|1. Royal (10)
|6-0
|109
|2. Connell
|5-0
|96
|3. Meridian (1)
|6-0
|84
|4. Montesano
|6-0
|78
|5. Colville
|5-1
|62
|6. Cascade Christian
|5-1
|46
|7. Zillah
|5-1
|36
|8. Okanogan
|5-0
|35
|9. Mount Baker
|4-2
|20
|10. Nooksack Valley
|4-2
|18
Others receiving 6 or more points: LaCenter 11.
|Class 2B
|1. Kalama (9)
|6-0
|99
|2. Liberty (Spangle) (1)
|6-0
|89
|3. Napavine
|5-1
|81
|4. Adna
|5-1
|71
|5. Toledo
|4-2
|48
|6. Rainier
|5-1
|42
|7. Pe Ell Willapa Valley
|4-2
|30
|8. Colfax
|4-2
|23
|9. Manson
|6-0
|19
|10. Concrete
|5-1
|10
|(tie) Davenport
|5-1
|10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tri-Cities Prep 9. Reardan 9.
|Class 1B
|1. Odessa (7)
|5-0
|88
|2. Sunnyside Christian (2)
|6-0
|83
|3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|5-1
|63
|4. Cusick
|5-1
|60
|5. Lummi
|5-2
|30
Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 16. Tulalip Heritage 14.
