Eastside Catholic is the unanimous No. 1 in Class 3A poll after beating the then-No. 2 Fighting Irish last week.

Share story

By
Class 4A
1. Camas (8) 6-0 98
2. Woodinville (2) 6-0 89
3. Richland 6-0 83
4. Puyallup 6-0 60
5. Monroe 6-0 56
6. Chiawana 5-1 50
7. Graham-Kapowsin 5-1 44
8. Union 5-1 21
9. Auburn Riverside 6-0 20
10. Gonzaga Prep 4-2 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Central Valley 8.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (10) 6-0 100
2. Ferndale 6-0 79
3. O’Dea 5-1 78
4. Kamiakin 5-1 61
5. Bellevue 5-1 59
6. Lincoln 5-1 58
7. Timberline 6-0 49
8. Oak Harbor 6-0 30
9. Edmonds-Woodway 5-1 18
10. Ballard 4-2 5
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (10) 5-1 109
2. Hockinson 6-0 86
3. West Valley (Spokane) 6-0 85
4. Tumwater (1) 4-2 84
5. Fife 6-0 62
6. Liberty (Issaquah) 5-1 51
(tie) North Kitsap 6-0 51
8. W. F. West 5-1 33
9. Selah 5-0 25
10. Lakewood 5-1 18
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (10) 6-0 109
2. Connell 5-0 96
3. Meridian (1) 6-0 84
4. Montesano 6-0 78
5. Colville 5-1 62
6. Cascade Christian 5-1 46
7. Zillah 5-1 36
8. Okanogan 5-0 35
9. Mount Baker 4-2 20
10. Nooksack Valley 4-2 18
Others receiving 6 or more points: LaCenter 11.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (9) 6-0 99
2. Liberty (Spangle) (1) 6-0 89
3. Napavine 5-1 81
4. Adna 5-1 71
5. Toledo 4-2 48
6. Rainier 5-1 42
7. Pe Ell Willapa Valley 4-2 30
8. Colfax 4-2 23
9. Manson 6-0 19
10. Concrete 5-1 10
(tie) Davenport 5-1 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tri-Cities Prep 9. Reardan 9.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (7) 5-0 88
2. Sunnyside Christian (2) 6-0 83
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline 5-1 63
4. Cusick 5-1 60
5. Lummi 5-2 30
Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 16. Tulalip Heritage 14.
Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.
View Comments
No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ.
Powered by Livefyre

The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.