NEW YORK (AP) — New York University is offering free tuition for all of its medical students.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the move is a first among major U.S. medical schools.
Rising tuition and six-figure loans have been pushing new doctors into higher-paying fields and contributing to a shortage of researchers and primary care physicians.
The associate dean for admissions and financial aid, Dr. Rafael Rivera, says there’s a “moral imperative” to reduce debt.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's dirty air among world's worst, but relief is in sight
- Seahawks Mailbag: Could Seattle trade Thomas for Mack? Could Shaquem Griffin earn a larger role?
- Seven members of Washington family dead in head-on Oregon crash
- 6 recent Seattle restaurant and bar closures — and two closing soon
- Smoky Seattle summers: Expect more of them, scientists say VIEW
Tuition had been set at about $55,000 for the coming year.
Most medical students will still need to pay about $29,000 for annual room and board and other living expenses.
NYU estimates it will need about $600 million to fund the tuition package in perpetuity. It has raised more than $450 million.
___
Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.