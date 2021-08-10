A naked woman was struck by a semi truck on southbound Interstate 5, shutting down all lanes of traffic for more than an hour Tuesday night, according to the state patrol.
The woman had been darting down the shoulder of the freeway, in and out of traffic, shedding clothes as she ran, said Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Will Finn.
She was struck by the semi around 8:30 p.m. near the Dike Access Road exit north of Vancouver, Washington, and suffered life-threatening injuries, Finn said. No other information about the woman was available Tuesday night.
Finn said the driver of the semi is cooperating with police.
