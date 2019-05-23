JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A chartered jet that ran off a runway and into a river at a Florida military base earlier this month touched down to the right of the runway’s centerline, returned to the centerline and then veered again to the right.
The veering of the plane during landing was among new details released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating why the plane ended up in the St. Johns River at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
The NTSB says the Miami Air flight encountered heavy rain as it began descent and switched to a different runway where the weather seemed better.
The landing gear separated from the plane during landing and the plane stopped in less than 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water.
Most Read Stories
- Tacoma's housing market is now the hottest in U.S. — and Seattle knows why
- The opioid crisis comes to the classroom as soaring numbers of children born in drug withdrawal reach school age
- 4 Washington state electors decided not to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016. They were fined $1,000, went to court and lost.
- He's 'completely different.' But will Puka Nacua be a difference-maker in his freshman season at UW?
- Here’s what to expect from Memorial Day weekend weather in Seattle area
No one was seriously injured.