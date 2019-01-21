SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame says it will cover murals in a campus building that depict Christopher Columbus in the Western Hemisphere.
The school’s president, the Rev. John Jenkins, says the paintings from the 1880s were intended to encourage immigrants, especially during an anti-Catholic period in America. But he says the 12 murals hide a “darker side” of Columbus’ story: the exploitation and repression of Native Americans.
Marcus Winchester-Jones is president of a Native American student group. He praised the decision.
The murals in Notre Dame’s Main Building are painted directly on walls. In a letter Sunday, Jenkins says the murals will be covered, although they still could be occasionally displayed.
Most Read Stories
- Facing populist assault, global elites regroup in Davos
- It's Washington: Top-5 recruit Isaiah Stewart picks Huskies over Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky
- Where to see the total lunar eclipse Sunday
- As STEM majors soar at UW, interest in humanities shrinks — a potentially costly loss
- Fuller picture emerges of viral video encounter between Native American and Catholic students
Jenkins says a permanent display of photos of the paintings will be created elsewhere with an explanation of their context.