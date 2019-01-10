FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s new governor has scheduled a news conference in the county where the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre occurred and where some victims’ parents are pushing for the removal of the local sheriff.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at Broward County’s public safety complex Friday afternoon. A news release says he’ll make a statement on “holding government officials accountable.”
His spokesman wouldn’t specify who’d be held accountable.
The Miami Herald and South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported recently that Sheriff Scott Israel has told his staff he expects to be removed.
Following the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead, then-candidate DeSantis told supporters he’d suspend Israel but retreated in later appearances.
Under Florida law, the governor can suspend elected officials for criminal activity, misfeasance, incompetence or neglect of duty.