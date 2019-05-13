BALTIMORE (AP) — A $5.5 billion redevelopment effort in Baltimore that’s been touted as one of America’s biggest urban renewal efforts is moving forward, as officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the latest construction phase.
Developers and politicians held the ceremony for the Port Covington initiative on Monday. The South Baltimore project aims to transform a mostly industrial waterfront into an 18 million-square-foot mixed-use complex.
One of the project’s owners is investment banking giant Goldman Sachs.
Political leaders have enthusiastically backed the redevelopment vision conceived by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank. At the Monday groundbreaking, Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young portrayed it as “vitally important” to the future of Maryland’s biggest city.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing altered key switches in 737 MAX cockpit, limiting ability to shut off MCAS
- Seattle's business lobby sees opportunity to unseat the City Council's progressive majority
- Young Seattle residents unsatisfied with nearly everything about the city, new survey finds | FYI Guy
- Seattle's Roosevelt High School jazz band wins prestigious Essentially Ellington competition
- Floods have ravaged Hamilton for over a century. Can outsiders persuade the town to move? WATCH
In 2016, Baltimore authorized a $660 million tax increment financing deal to pave the way for the Port Covington plans.