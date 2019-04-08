MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — The Nanticoke Indian Tribe has asked the Delaware town of Millsboro for a historical marker detailing the tribe’s history and contributions to the town.
Delaware State News reported Saturday that the Millsboro council unanimously approved the proposal for the state historical marker and is now putting together a committee to handle it. If granted by the state, the marker would be placed along the Indian River at Cupola Park.
The tribe lacks federal recognition, but Chief Natosha Norwood Carmine says its members were the earliest inhabitants of what is now Millsboro. The tribe’s website says their ancestors’ first recorded contact with Europeans was in 1608, when Capt. John Smith and his crew were sailing along Chesapeake Bay and encountered them along the Kuskarawaok River.
___
Most Read Stories
- For victims' loved ones, latest Boeing 737 MAX tragedy leaves anguish, anger, and lots of questions
- Court pours cold dose of reality on Seattle's hot homelessness debate | Danny Westneat
- Soulful Seattle singer Shawn Smith dead at 53
- Seattle-based Patriotic Christians for a Better America spreads anti-Trump gospel with cartoons
- Mariners keep bashing, improve franchise-best start by beating White Sox
Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net