‘Grand Hotel’

Premiere of drama series set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach where secrets hide beneath the seemingly perfect exterior, an “upstairs, downstairs” saga of the lives, scandals and secrets of hotel owner Santiago Mendoza; his glamorous wife, Gigi; their adult children; and the hotel’s loyal staff; 10 p.m. Monday on KOMO.

Also on Monday

“Hitler’s Last Stand,” 7 p.m. (NATGEO): Nazi fanatics fight to the last man to stop Allied forces from freeing Europe, keeping an unrelenting grip on the naval bases, citadels and fortresses of occupied Europe; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Raven’s Home,” 8 p.m. (DISNEY): Raven takes her kids on a summer road trip.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season six premiere; featured magicians include David Copperfield, Jan Reinder, Ondrej Psenicka and Giancarlo Bernini.

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): Competitors including Barclay Stockett, Mathis Kid Owhadi, Daniel Gil and Olympian Jonathan Horton face six challenging obstacles, including Diving Boards and Coconut Climb, new to the course this year.

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season seven improv game show premiere; guest comic Charles Esten; TV host Chris Hardwick.

“2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards,” 9 p.m. (MTV): Host Zachary Levi, Jada Pinkett Smith accepts the Trailblazer Award; performances by Lizzo and singer-songwriter Bazzi; also broadcast on VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central.

“So You Think You Can Dance,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Competition auditions in a variety of dance styles continue in Los Angeles.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden,” 12:37 a.m. (KIRO): The first of a four-night stint from London.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.