CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A member of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab says he plans to resign over revelations the lab took money from Jeffrey Epstein.
Ethan Zuckerman, director of the lab’s Center for Civic Media, says he told university officials last week about his plans.
He says director Joi Ito failed to disclose the deceased financier’s funding of the lab in addition to the money he accepted for personal investments in tech.
Epstein, who was found dead in his cell at a Manhattan jailhouse earlier this month, gave MIT at least $200,0000.
Most Read Stories
- Planning to rent an RV? Here are some things we wish we'd known about RV travel beforehand
- Boeing will hire hundreds of temporary employees at Moses Lake as it prepares for 737 MAX's return to service
- Grand jury charges witness with lying about suspect in 2001 slaying of federal prosecutor Thomas Wales
- In blue Seattle, Trump supporters are starting to come out of hiding | Danny Westneat
- Dump truck crashes into Subway sandwich shop in Seattle's Pioneer Square, 5 injured VIEW
The controversy of his donations to the lab date back to 2015.
The Boston Globe reports Ito publicly apologized last week for the lab’s ties to Epstein.
He adds that he would raise the equivalent and donate it nonprofits that work with survivors of trafficking.