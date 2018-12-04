FULTON, Miss. (AP) — A Georgia man is charged in Mississippi with kidnapping a New Mexico teenager.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos says a state trooper stopped a van Tuesday matching one described by New Mexico police.
Poulos says a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Espanola (ehs-pan-YOH’-luh), New Mexico was inside the vehicle. With her was 25-year-old Didier Gonzales and 25-year-old Blanca Vazquez, both Georgia residents.
Gonzales on Wednesday was charged with kidnapping and is jailed in Itawamba County pending $150,000 bail. Poulos says Vazquez is jailed there on misdemeanor traffic charges. It’s unclear if either has a lawyer.
Child Protective Services is caring for the teen until a parent arrives in Mississippi.
Espanola Police Chief Louis Carlos tells WTVA-TV that police concluded the girl was kidnapped after obtaining her cellphone information.