MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — An autopsy confirms that remains found in garbage bags in a Mississippi basement belonged to a small child.
Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose tells The Meridian Star the Friday autopsy found a badly decomposed body with a broken rib on one side and cracked ribs on the other. Dubose says the autopsy also found burns.
Police have charged 35-year-old Celeste Louise Smith of Meridian with capital murder and child neglect. She led police to the body Wednesday after another woman reported her 5-year-old son, Jakie Toole, had been missing since April. Police say Smith once took care of the boy and his siblings.
Dubose says officials are awaiting results of a DNA test to confirm the body’s identity.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, gale winds headed our way — but nicer weather may be back soon
- As Bering Sea ice melts, Alaskans, scientists and Seattle's fishing fleet witness changes 'on a massive scale' WATCH
- As South Seattle gentrifies, white people become largest racial group | FYI Guy
- Suspect in Westlake Station shooting arrested, Seattle police say
- How rising costs of living and displacement are changing politics in Seattle and South King County VIEW
Smith is jailed without bail and waived a preliminary hearing Monday.