ERNUL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a 3-year-old boy who was missing for two days has been found alive in good health near the home he disappeared from.
In a news release Thursday night, FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch says Casey Hathaway was found by professional search and rescue crews in Craven County in eastern North Carolina.
Lynch says Casey is with his family and being evaluated at a hospital.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says the boy was playing with two other children in his grandmother’s backyard in Ernul on Tuesday, but didn’t come inside with them.
Most Read Stories
- No surprise for commuters: Washington ranks dead last among lower 48 states for driving
- 'The cars just disappeared': What happened to the 90,000 cars a day the viaduct carried before it closed?
- Uncharted waters: Scientists to explore Indian Ocean's depths WATCH
- Seahawks Mailbag: Free agent rumors and rumblings -- Could a few former Seahawks find their way back?
- First night of 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Seattle's Paramount Theatre canceled
Authorities had been concerned that Casey wasn’t adequately dressed for the cold temperatures. Hundreds of volunteers had been helping with the search.