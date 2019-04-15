YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — About 200 people gathered at a Southern California memorial service for Ed Nixon, the younger brother of President Richard Nixon. He died in February at age 88.
The Orange County Register reports Ed Nixon was remembered Sunday as a Navy aviator, geologist, global energy expert and as a husband and father.
He worked to get his older brother elected to the White House and promoted the president’s legacy after his death.
The Nixon Library service featured a gun salute and a flag presentation.
Ed Nixon’s two daughters, Amelie Peiffer and Elizabeth Matheny, and two granddaughters, Jilly Matheny and Karina Johnson, were in attendance. So was Melanie Eisenhower, President Nixon’s granddaughter.
The youngest and last surviving brother of Richard Nixon died Feb. 27 at a nursing home in Bothell, Washington.
