BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has sent a letter to a federal bankruptcy judge supporting Attorney General Maura Healey’s decision to reject a proposed multibillion-dollar plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s deadly opioid crisis.
In his letter dated Tuesday, the Republican called a part of the deal that would pay victims of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma from future sales of the drug “counterproductive and perverse.”
Purdue has proposed the plan that would transform the company into a sort of hybrid between a business and a charity. About two dozen states have signed on.
Other states are resisting.
Healey, a Democrat, is among those opposing the deal, arguing that it won’t provide as much money as promised and that the Sackler family which owns Purdue is getting off easy.