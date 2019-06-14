BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man says he has completed his quest to mow lawns for veterans in all 50 states.
Rodney Smith Jr. tweeted Friday that he’s headed home from Hawaii after cutting grass in Oahu. He got to his last state with help from Delta Air Lines.
He says he will now continue providing free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans in Alabama.
Smith was inspired to begin a free yard mowing service in 2015 after seeing an elderly man cutting his lawn. That morphed into a mission to cut grass for service veterans in every U.S. state.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle unprepared for deadly heat waves made worse by global warming, researchers say
- Lori Matsukawa stepping down after 36 years at KING 5 VIEW
- He was the No. 1 amateur in the world as a senior at UW. Now, he's giving up professional golf.
- With fewer skilled stitchers to hire, Seattle-based gear company expands elsewhere
- Four-star 2020 offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten commits to UW Huskies over rival Oregon
Smith drove across the country this spring posting photos of himself with veterans as he cut their lawns. Individual and corporate donations helped pay for hotel rooms and other expenses.