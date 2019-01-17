SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man who tried to rob a Maryland bank before a police officer shot and killed him also is suspected of robbing a different bank last month.
The Montgomery County Police Department on Thursday identified 31-year-old Mikyas Mehary Tegegne as the suspect in Wednesday’s attempted robbery of a BB&T bank in Silver Spring. Police say Officer Christopher LaPointe shot him.
Police say Tegegne told a bank manager he had a bomb in his backpack and showed a handgun before fleeing without any cash. The officer confronted him in a nearby parking garage and shot him, according to authorities.
The department says investigators believe Tegegne also robbed a Sandy Spring Bank branch in Silver Spring on Dec. 24.
LaPointe has been placed on administrative leave.