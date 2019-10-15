NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man accused of shooting and wounding a clergyman and a bride during a wedding at a New Hampshire church is scheduled to face a judge.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Holloway has been accused of attempted murder, assault and other charges in connection with the shooting during the wedding Saturday at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham.

Holloway faced an arraignment Tuesday. It couldn’t be determined whether he had a lawyer yet who could speak for him. A court spokeswoman said there’s no record of any previous arrests.

The attorney general’s office said 75-year-old presiding bishop Stanley Choate was shot in the chest. Sixty-year-old bride Claire McMullen was shot in the arm. Groom Mark Castiglione suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said parishioners tackled the shooter and held him until police arrived.