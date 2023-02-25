RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kseniya Malashka scored 27 points, the last two on a short, contested jumper with 2.8 seconds to play, and blocked a last-second shot to give No. 25 Middle Tennessee State a 61-59 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Malashka’s basket came after she missed a shot with just over 30 seconds to go but Jalynn Gregory came up with the rebound out of a scramble so the Lady Raiders kept possession.

Gregory put MTSU on top 59-57 with a 3-pointer with 1:16 to play but Keiunna Walker made two free throws on Tech’s next possession to tie the game.

Gregory finished with 16 points for the Lady Raiders (23-4, 16-2 Conference USA), who already had the league title secured.

Walker scored 19 points for La Tech (17-11, 10-8) and Anna Roberson and Robyn Lee both added 14.

MTSU, which won the first meeting 68-50, has won five straight while ending La Tech’s five-game winning streak.

MTSU scored the last four points of the first quarter to lead 15-12. Malashka, who had the last basket of the first quarter for her first points, scored the first two baskets of the second quarter and had 15 by halftime as the Lady Raiders led 30-24.

MTSU shot 48% and La Tech shot 29%.

The script switched in the third quarter with the Lady Raiders going 4 of 14 and Tech 7 of 14. Lee converted a three-point play in the last second to pull the Lady Techsters within 42-41.

