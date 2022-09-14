The left two lanes of northbound I-5 near Seattle’s South Albro Place were closed Wednesday morning after a collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The collision, reported at 6:21 a.m., caused major traffic backups into the city.
Medical aid, Washington State Patrol and WSDOT’s incident response team rendered aid at the scene, WSDOT said. The agency told drivers to expect lengthy delays in the area.
The scene was cleared, and all lanes reopened by 7 a.m., but WSDOT is warning drivers of continued backups in the area.
