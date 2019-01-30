DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Lawsuits against Duke University allege counselors at a camp for sick children negligently left campers unattended and that at least one child coerced others into sex acts.
The lawsuits from 2017 and 2019 were filed by guardians of two children who say they were abused by another camper at Camp Kaleidoscope, and one child who says he was psychologically harmed by seeing the acts. The lawsuits were first reported Tuesday by Indy Week .
Duke University spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said that the university was declining to comment.
The lawsuits allege the sex acts happened in a cabin housing five boys between the ages 7 and 10 when adults left them unsupervised while attending meetings. The lawsuits allege that at least one of the bunkmates had a pre-existing sexually transmittable disease.
Most Read Stories
- 'The cars just disappeared': What happened to the 90,000 cars a day the viaduct carried before it closed?
- These are Washington's safest and least safe cities, according to crime stats
- Metro Seattle homebuyers earn 40 percent more than the general public
- Seahawks mailbag: Tag and trade Earl Thomas? Why does Russell Wilson get sacked so much?
- Howard Schultz’s apology over Sonics move is too self-serving to earn Seattle's forgiveness | Matt Calkins