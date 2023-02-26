ATLANTA (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored a season-high 29 points and added 11 rebounds to lead No. 9 Virginia Tech to a 65-52 victory over Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Kayana Traylor added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Georgia Amoore had eight points, seven assists and two steals for Virginia Tech (24-4, 14-4 ACC). Cayla King added 10 points.

The Hokies, who have won eight straight games, won 14 games in the ACC for the first time and have reached the highest AP ranking in program history.

The Hokies led 18-10 after one quarter, then an 11-0 run midway through the second quarter gave them a 37-19 lead with 1:43 left in the half. Cameron Swartz closed the quarter with two 3-pointers for Georgia Tech, narrowing the gap to 37-25 at the break.

The Hokies’ largest lead in the second half was 18 points when Traylor’s layup made it 65-47 with 4:29 remaining.

Swartz scored 20 points and was the only player in double-figures scoring for the Yellow Jackets (13-16, 4-14).

Virginia Tech finished tied for second place with Duke and will be the third seed in the conference tournament that starts Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Hokies will have a double bye and will play their first game on Friday.

Georgia Tech finished tied with Virginia for 13th place.

__

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25