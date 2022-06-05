The King County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men involved in a carjacking in North Bend on Sunday.

The department received a call around 3 p.m. of shots fired on Interstate 90, according to Deputy Corbett Ford. The officers learned that an individual had earlier come across four adults prowling through cars near the Olallie State Park trailhead.

After the individual encountered them, the suspects got into a Dodge Charger and the individual followed them down I-90. One of the people in the Charger fired at least one round of shots from the car into the air, in what appeared to be a “warning shot” to get the individual to stop following the suspects, Ford said.

The Dodge Charger later crashed by the Palouse Falls trailhead, near Southeast Homestead Valley Road.

Two female suspects were detained at that time and are still being investigated, Ford said.

The two male suspects approached a woman in a blue Subaru Forester. The victim was hit in the head with a flashlight and pulled from her car, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department, which helped with the police response.

The woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Ford said.

Using a GPS tracking system the woman set up, the police later found the Subaru near the McDonald’s in North Bend around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The two male suspects were picked up and driven away from there, and are still on the loose, Ford said.

The department has since received reports of other vehicles that were broken into Sunday but Ford did not have an estimate for how many cars were affected.