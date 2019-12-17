OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A 13-year-old Kansas girl who was arrested for pointing a finger gun at classmates has been placed on a juvenile diversion program.
The Overland Park girl, who was originally charged with felony threatening, was set to go before a judge on Tuesday, but the Johnson County Juvenile Court hearing was canceled. A spokeswoman for the Johnson County District Attorney confirmed she is on diversion but provided no details, The Kansas City Star reported.
Under diversion, a charge can be dismissed if a juvenile successfully meets certain conditions set by authorities.
The girl’s mother told The Star previously that on Sept. 18, a boy asked her daughter who she would kill if she could kill five classmates. The girl reportedly made a gun with her fingers and pointed at four students, then herself. The Associated Press is not identifying the mother to protect the girl’s identity.
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez has confirmed the mother’s story but said there are more facts that he could not disclose.