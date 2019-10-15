ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of an Indiana woman accused of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus.
Alyssa Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash. She has pleaded not guilty .
Prosecutors and attorneys began selecting jurors Tuesday in the 24-year-old woman’s trial in Fulton County.
Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed and a fourth child was badly injured in the crash in Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.
Shepherd told authorities that she didn’t realize she was approaching a stopped school bus, despite the activated stop arm and flashing lights.