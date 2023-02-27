LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Johnson led Bellarmine with 26 points and Juston Betz hit a game-winning jump shot with 0.4 seconds left as the Knights defeated North Florida 76-74 on Monday night in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

Johnson also added three steals for the Knights (15-17, 9-9). Peter Suder scored 13 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Garrett Tipton recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Ospreys (14-17, 9-9) were led by Jarius Hicklen, who posted 25 points. North Florida also got 16 points from Carter Hendricksen. Chaz Lanier also had 10 points.

