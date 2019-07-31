HONOLULU (AP) — “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is visiting Native Hawaiian protesters blocking the construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii’s tallest mountain.
The Native Hawaiian Hollywood actor wore green leaf lei around his neck and the crown of his head as he attended a ceremony at the protest site on Wednesday.
Honolulu television stations livestreamed dancers in jeans and windbreakers performing hula in chilly weather.
Momoa stooped low to present an offering wrapped in green ti leaves. He said he was honored to be there, drawing cheers after saying, “We are not going anywhere.”
Protesters have blocked the road to the summit for 17 days.
They oppose the telescope because some Native Hawaiians believe Mauna Kea’s summit is sacred. The summit also has the best conditions for astronomy in the Northern Hemisphere.
