While the Mueller report reaction has focused on President Trump, Russia’s Vladimir Putin continues to pose a threat to U.S. democracy.

During the two years Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team investigated Trump campaign ties to Russian subversion of the American electoral process, there has been incessant discussion, debate and analysis of what Donald Trump and his minions may have done in collusion with Russian operatives and what the president, himself, may have done to undercut the investigation. From the president on down, however, little effort has been made to stop the Russians’ ongoing program to tamper with and taint future elections.

