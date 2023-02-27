DOVER, Del. (AP) — Mike Hood scored 24 points to help Coppin State defeat Delaware State 82-72 on Monday night.

Hood was 6 of 13 shooting, including 6 for 12 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Eagles (8-22, 3-10 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Nendah Tarke was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 12 points. Justin Steers shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Hornets (6-22, 4-10) were led by Martez Robinson, who posted 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals. Corey Perkins added 15 points and six assists for Delaware State. In addition, Khyrie Staten had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.