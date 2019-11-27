MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Air Force will not stop efforts to discharge a Wisconsin Air National Guard whistleblower.
Master Sgt. Jay Ellis complained to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin last year about sexual assaults and harassment within his 115th Fighter Wing squadron. His complaints triggered two federal investigations.
Ellis alleges his superiors are trying to discharge him on trumped-up medical issues and deny him retirement benefits in retaliation. Baldwin asked U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett last week to put the discharge process on hold until an investigation into Ellis’ retaliation allegations ends.
Baldwin spokesman John Kraus said Wednesday that the secretary responded by saying she will not halt the process but will not approve any discharge recommendation until the retaliation investigation is complete. The voicemail for the Air Force’s general media office was full Wednesday.
