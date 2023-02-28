MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 17 points and Michael Green III scored the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left and Robert Morris beat IUPUI 67-64 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Horizon League Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Colonials (16-16) head to Cleveland State for a quarterfinal matchup against the No. 3-seed Vikings on Thursday.

Spear added 11 rebounds, three steals, and four blocks for the Colonials. Green finished 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and made all four foul shots for 16 points. Stephaun Walker made all five of his shots, scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Jaguars (5-26) were led by Jlynn Counter, who posted 25 points and two steals. IUPUI also got 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals from DJ Jackson. Chris Osten finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

IUPUI has posted a record of 39-103 over the last five seasons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.