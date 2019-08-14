AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is adding manpower to gang investigations surrounding white nationalist groups in wake of the El Paso mass shooting that left 22 people dead.
Abbott said Wednesday that Texas will also create a new domestic terrorism unit to help “root out the extremist ideologies that fuel hatred and violence in our state.”
Authorities say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius confessed to the Aug. 3 shooting at a Walmart and told investigators that he targeted Mexicans during the attack. He’s also suspected of posting a racist, anti-immigrant screed online before opening fire in the Texas border city.
Federal prosecutors have said they’re weighing hate-crime charges against Crusius.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson, Ciara, Macklemore, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and more join Sounders ownership WATCH
- Southwest, a stalwart Boeing 737 MAX customer, eyes other jets
- 'Get out of this lane!' Seattle transit riders wave cars out of bus lane
- It’s time for sunshine, moderate temps, and the Perseid meteor shower. Here’s how to see it.
- Seattle police criticized for arrest of crying 13-year-old girl who used wrong 'chalk paint' during climate-change protest
A statement from Abbott didn’t indicate how many additional agents Texas would assign to related investigations, or when they’d be in place.