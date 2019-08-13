BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets followed Wall Street lower today amid anxiety the U.S.-Chinese trade war will hurt already slowing global economic growth. Market benchmarks in London and Frankfurt opened lower, while Shanghai and Tokyo closed down. Hong Kong’s main index lost 2.1% as pro-democracy protesters crowded into the territory’s airport for a second day. Wall Street is expected to open lower, with S&P and Dow futures both off 0.2%

HONG KONG (AP) _ Protesters have severely crippled operations at Hong Kong’s international airport for a second day, forcing authorities to cancel all remaining flights out of the city after demonstrators took over the terminals. It’s part of their push for democratic reforms. After a brief respite during which flights were able to take off and land, the airport announced check-in services for departing flights were suspended. It did not expect arriving flights to be affected, though dozens were already canceled.

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that wages in Britain are rising at their fastest rate since the global financial crisis erupted more than a decade ago. The Office for National Statistics says that average weekly earnings were 3.9% higher during the three months to June against the same period a year before. That’s the highest rate of growth for 11 years and analysts say it undermines the case for a rate cut from the Bank of England.

FOREST, Miss. (AP) — Days after immigration agents arrested 680 Latino workers in a massive workplace sting at seven Mississippi chicken processing plants, job seekers flocked to an employment fair Monday in hopes of filling some of those now-empty positions. Koch (pronounced like cook) Foods, based near Chicago, held the job fair to recruit new workers at one of its plants in the town of Morton.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines has scored a victory in court over two unions representing mechanics who the airline says are taking part in an illegal work slowdown. A federal judge ordered the unions to tell workers to take all steps to avoid interfering with American’s operations. American sued the Transport Workers Union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in May. The unions denied wrongdoing.