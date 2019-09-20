LYONS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities arrested the girlfriend of a man who fatally shot his father and wounded two Kansas law enforcement officers this spring before killing himself.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Erin Baker put her 7-year-old in danger by continuing a relationship with David Madden despite knowing he was a convicted felon who had a firearm. Madden was under investigation for the disappearance of an Illinois woman when he died in April. The KBI says Baker’s child was present when Madden critically wounded Rice County Undersheriff Chad Murphy during a traffic stop.

Baker, 27, of Ellinwood, was arrested Wednesday, two days after being charged with interference with law enforcement, aggravated child endangerment and obstruction. Baker’s bond is set at $10,000. No attorney has filed formal paperwork to represent her.

She previously told KWCH-TV that she was driving when Murphy pulled her over in the town of Sterling, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Wichita. She said Madden, a 37-year-old former Marine, had a gun in his lap and started shooting when Murphy approached the vehicle.

She said Madden then ordered her to drive to his house, where he got more guns and ammunition. She said she and her son got away once they dropped Madden off at the home of his father, 65-year-old Thomas Madden. That’s where the KBI says David Madden fatally shot his father, wounded the sheriff in the leg and killed himself.

The bureau says Baker obstructed the investigation by leaving the scene and not attempting to contact authorities.

Madden had been under investigation in the disappearance of Megan Renee Foglesong, of Oneida, Illinois, who was last seen in Rice County. Over the years, law enforcement conducted numerous searches for Foglesong, including one in 2017 in which authorities chased Madden through two counties before finding two dozen pipe bombs in his home, along with an illegal AK-47 assault rifle. He was sentenced to probation on state charges of attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.

Shortly before his death, Madden was indicted on federal charges related to the rifle. Murphy was attempting to take him into custody on that charge.