ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, the second-leading tackler for 2022 national champions, was arrested Wednesday on charges of reckless driving and racing.

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Dumas-Johnson was released Wednesday evening after posting a combined bond of $4,000 — $2,500 for allegedly racing on highways/streets and $1,500 for alleged reckless driving.

The arrest on the misdemeanor charges followed an incident in Athens on Jan. 10, one day after the Bulldogs beat TCU 65-7 in the national championship game and Dumas-Johnson had four tackles.

Georgia said in a statement that the “alleged conduct” by Dumas-Johnson “does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established.”

“As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement,” the statement added.

Georgia is also dealing with the fallout from a fatal crash after the team’s championship parade. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a 24-year-old who worked in the recruiting department, were killed in an early-morning accident on Jan. 15, while another player and another employee were in the vehicle and injured.

Dumas-Johnson was a second-team selection to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference team after recording 70 tackles with four sacks while starting every game in Georgia’s second consecutive national championship season.

