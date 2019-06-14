‘Jett’

Thriller premiere; world-class criminal, risk taker and master of disguise Daisy “Jett” Kowalski is just out of prison and aiming to clean up her act and take care of her 6-year-old daughter, but an old friend, crime boss Charlie Baudelaire, needs her to carry out “one last heist” to steal a ring from a crime overlord living in Cuba; 10 p.m. Friday on Cinemax.

Also on Friday

“Toy Story,” 7 p.m. (FREEFORM): The classic 1995 Pixar animated adventure of toys come to life; followed by “Toy Story 2” (1999) at 9 p.m.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Sarge has May; Altarah has Daisy, Enoch and Simmons; two planets need saving.

“Masters of Illusion,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Card darts, speed magic and more with magicians Rick Smith Jr., Michael Turco, Jason Andrews, Lefty, Alexandra Duviver, Matt Marcy and Naathan Phan.

“American Masters,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally’s groundbreaking six decades in theater and his LGBTQ activism and triumph over addiction.

“20/20,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): When a woman is found unresponsive in her bathtub, two of her daughters suspect their father is responsible.

“The Big Stage,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Performers include Sergey and Sasha, Poreotics, WOW Las Vegas, Diana DeGarmo, Adam Bell and Gary Mule Deer.

“Just Roll With It,” 9:35 p.m. (DISNEY): Sitcom premiere; newlyweds and their polar-opposite stepsiblings deal with family issues with an improvisational twist as members of the studio audience vote on the direction of key scenes in each episode.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:30 p.m. (KING): “Stranger Things” actors Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink; comic Ramy Youssef.

