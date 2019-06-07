‘The Big Stage’
Premiere of noncompetitive series for acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance in front of a studio audience, with a diverse array of singers, jugglers, ventriloquists, quick-change artists, stand-up comedians, acrobats, aerial dancers, animal acts and more, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, 9 p.m. Friday on KSTW.
Also on Friday
“Masters of Illusion,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season six premiere; magicians include Dan Sperry, Joshua Jay, Anna DeGuzman, Shoot Ogawa, Naathan Phan, Jeki Yoo and Greg Frewin.
“Whistleblower,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): A former SeaWorld killer-whale trainer tells how he grew to believe that the forced captivity of whales resulted in a host of physical and behavioral issues.
“BattleBots,” 8 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Season four premiere; 67 bots face off to become the 2019 BattleBots World Champion.
Most Read Stories
- Downsizing Nordstrom to close its Northgate store
- The 'flight shame' issue comes home to Rick Steves | Danny Westneat
- 'It's miserable, but we're alive': Portland climber recounts dramatic days stranded on Mount Rainier
- Seattle housing market stays cool, while Tacoma and suburbs keep up the heat
- Boeing didn’t plan to fix 737 MAX warning light until 2020
“American Masters,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The life and work of playwright and activist Lorraine Hansberry, and her role in the civil-rights movement.
“Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): A former U.S. Navy radar operator reveals the day it rained UFOs; the team gets a lead guiding it to an island with a clandestine history of UFO activity.
“Jeremy Wade’s Dark Waters,” 10 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Season one finale; biologist Jeremy Wade investigates the bizarre, the weird and baffling, unsolved mysteries beneath the water’s surface.
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:30 p.m. (KING): Actor Dana Carvey; model Emily Ratajkowski; comic Chloe Hilliard.
“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 11:35 p.m. (KOMO): Actor Kevin Costner; actor Tim Robinson; The Lumineers perform.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.