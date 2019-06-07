‘The Big Stage’

Premiere of noncompetitive series for acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance in front of a studio audience, with a diverse array of singers, jugglers, ventriloquists, quick-change artists, stand-up comedians, acrobats, aerial dancers, animal acts and more, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, 9 p.m. Friday on KSTW.

Also on Friday

“Masters of Illusion,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season six premiere; magicians include Dan Sperry, Joshua Jay, Anna DeGuzman, Shoot Ogawa, Naathan Phan, Jeki Yoo and Greg Frewin.

“Whistleblower,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): A former SeaWorld killer-whale trainer tells how he grew to believe that the forced captivity of whales resulted in a host of physical and behavioral issues.

“BattleBots,” 8 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Season four premiere; 67 bots face off to become the 2019 BattleBots World Champion.

“American Masters,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The life and work of playwright and activist Lorraine Hansberry, and her role in the civil-rights movement.

“Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): A former U.S. Navy radar operator reveals the day it rained UFOs; the team gets a lead guiding it to an island with a clandestine history of UFO activity.

“Jeremy Wade’s Dark Waters,” 10 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Season one finale; biologist Jeremy Wade investigates the bizarre, the weird and baffling, unsolved mysteries beneath the water’s surface.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:30 p.m. (KING): Actor Dana Carvey; model Emily Ratajkowski; comic Chloe Hilliard.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 11:35 p.m. (KOMO): Actor Kevin Costner; actor Tim Robinson; The Lumineers perform.

