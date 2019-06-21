‘American Masters’

Documentary series profiles choral music conductor Robert Shaw’s interpretations of classical music’s choral masterpieces that inspired generations of musicians over his six-decade career, and the personal issues that sometimes threatened to derail him, narrated by David Hyde Pierce; 9 p.m. Friday on KCTS.

Also on Friday

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Fitz and Simmons have fought through space, time and alternate realities to find each other, and now, only their own demons can stop their reunion.

“Andi Mack,” 8:30 p.m. (DISNEY): Andi, Buffy, Jonah and Cyrus take a stand against a wasteful clothing company; Cyrus is disappointed by T.J.’s new friendship; Celia refuses to forgive Bex.

“The Big Stage,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Entertainers including 34th and Phunk, Junru Wang, Blake Lewis, Ron Pearson, Lina Liu and Janice Martin.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): A restaurant-market in Vancouver combines sustainability with great cooking, including bouillabaisse and salmon fish and chips; a fresh-catch institution in Kauai’s prime-time poke; a raw bar in Chico, California, cooks up Asian flavors.

“Haunted Towns,” 10 p.m. (TRAVEL): Season two premiere; the team investigates the site of the largest slave revolt in the United States to find out what’s stirring up spirits more than 200 years later.

“MotherFatherSon,” 10 p.m. (STARZ): Drama series premiere; a fractured family at the heart of politics and power is pulled together under bad circumstances.

“Jett,” 10 p.m. (CINEMAX): Jett is forced to mastermind a heist at the site of a high-end poker game; Baudelaire’s son Junior continues to vex his father.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” 11:35 p.m. (KIRO): Actress Naomi Watts; The Raconteurs perform.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.