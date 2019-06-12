ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Floridians and others around the world are remembering the three-year anniversary of a massacre at a gay nightclub on Latin night that left 49 people dead.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation for Wednesday ordering state flags to be lowered to half-staff and asking Floridians to pause to remember the victims of the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani criticized the Republican governor for not mentioning in the proclamation that the attack was on the gay community.
DeSantis later tweeted that the state mourned the loss of life from the attack that “targeted the LGBTQ and Hispanic community, and Florida as a whole.”
Gunman Omar Mateen was killed after a three-hour standoff by SWAT team members. He had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.