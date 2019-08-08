LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say for the first time during a 17-year study of mountain lions, one of the big cats has been documented crossing Interstate 405 in Los Angeles.
The National Park Service said Thursday that P-61 navigated the massive freeway between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on July 19 in Sepulveda Pass.
The NPS called it a rare feat.
In the same area where P-61 crossed, a mountain lion dubbed P-18 was hit and killed by a vehicle in 2011. A lion not tracked by scientists was killed along the stretch in 2009.
Most Read Stories
- The backlash fizzles: Voters don't seem to believe Seattle is dying after all | Danny Westneat
- Seattle moves to sell Mercer Mega Block to developer for $143.5M VIEW
- Winners, losers — and some questions — after Seattle City Council primary election
- How primary night unfolded: Seattle City Council election results and other big take-aways VIEW
- Analysis: Six things to watch in the Seahawks' first preseason game Thursday vs. the Denver Broncos
The most famous big cat to cross the 405 is P-22, a lion that lives in Griffith Park. P-22 was not collared at the time, so little is known about his journey.