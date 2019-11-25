NEW YORK (AP) — The former head administrator of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has been arrested on charges he embezzled over half a million dollars from the organization.
Authorities said Jerry Dimitriou was charged Monday with wire fraud for allegedly directing subordinates to give him excess salary payments and by charging hundreds of unauthorized personal expenses to the organization’s credit card.
An attorney for Dimitriou had no comment on the charges.
Federal prosecutors said Dimitriou carried out the long-running scheme while he served as the leader from 2000 until late 2017.
If convicted, the 55-year-old Greenlawn, New York, resident could face up to 40 years in prison.
Dimitriou was overseeing construction of a new church and Sept. 11 shrine at the World Trade Center when it was halted for lack of funds in 2017.