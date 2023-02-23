MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Angel Di Maria scored a hat trick as Juventus advanced in the Europa League playoffs by beating Nantes 3-0.

Juventus won 4-1 on aggregate to ensure another of Europe’s giants will play in the round of 16, along with the winner of Manchester United vs. Barcelona, which was one of the later kickoffs Thursday.

World Cup winner Di Maria opened the scoring at Stade de la Beaujoire in the fifth minute and doubled the lead in the 20th from the penalty spot after Nicolas Pallois was sent off for a handball in the box.

The Argentine completed his hat trick in the 78th.

Sporting Lisbon also reached the next round after Pedro Goncalves scored twice in a 4-0 win at Midtjylland to secure a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Midtjylland’s Paulinho was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in the space of two minutes in the first half.

Bayer Leverkusen needed penalties to win an epic against Monaco after the score ended 5-5 on aggregate.

Monaco had won the first leg in Germany 3-2, but losing 3-1 going into the last 10 minutes at the Stade Louis II, it needed a Breel Embolo goal in the 84th to send the match into extra time.

But that only delayed Leverkusen’s celebrations as the German team won the shootout 5-3.

FAN ATTACKS SEVILLA GOALKEEPER

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović was attacked by a fan who ran onto the field in the Spanish team’s game at PSV Eindhoven.

The fan threw a punch at Dmitrović before being wrestled to the ground by the keeper during the incident which happened late in the match at the PSV Stadium.

Dmitrović appeared to be unhurt and the fan was quickly surrounded by players from both teams before being led off the field to jeers from the crowd.

Sevilla progressed despite losing 2-0 at PSV Eindhoven, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

