BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has cut its growth forecasts for the 19-country eurozone for this year and next.
The European Commission said Thursday that the single currency bloc is expected to grow 1.1% this year, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous forecast. And next year, growth is expected to be 0.2 percentage point lower than previously estimated 1.2%. Growth in 2021 is also expected at 1.2%.
The outgoing commissioner responsible for economic affairs, Pierre Moscovici, said all European economies are set to grow over the coming two years “in spite of increasingly strong headwinds.”
He said the fundamentals are “robust” and that after six years of growth, unemployment across the wider 28-country EU is at “its lowest since the turn of the century.”
Most Read Stories
- Election 2019 results: What was decided in Seattle and Washington state, and what's up in the air
- Washington voters narrowly rejecting affirmative action in Referendum 88
- Sawant trails, other incumbents lead in Seattle's most expensive City Council election WATCH
- Washington voters favoring Tim Eyman's I-976 to slash car-tab fees in Tuesday's election results WATCH
- A Sawant surge? Five things to know about Seattle's crucial City Council races after election night VIEW