SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A woman who helped kidnap Utah’s Elizabeth Smart is living several blocks away from a Salt Lake City elementary school following her release from prison in September.
Utah’s sex-offender registry lists 73-year-old Wanda Barzee as living in a house near the school. She was initially placed in a halfway house after her release.
Barzee pleaded guilty to helping her husband, street preacher Brian David Mitchell.
He abducted Smart at knifepoint in 2002 when she was 14 and repeatedly raped her.
Most Read Stories
- Game time announced for Seahawks' wild-card playoff game at Dallas Cowboys
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' 27-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals
- Special teams was a disaster for Seahawks in win over Cardinals. How will Michael Dickson respond?
- Don't fret: Seahawks' sloppy season finale vs. Cardinals isn't likely to affect them in playoffs | Larry Stone
- Seahawks sneak past Cardinals to sew up No. 5 NFC playoff seed, and a wild-card game at Dallas WATCH
Barzee is serving five years of federal supervised release.
Federal probation officers didn’t return a phone message Monday seeking comment.
Barzee’s supervised release guidelines don’t seem to set limits on how close she can live to a school.
Sex offenders in Utah are prohibited from going on school grounds.