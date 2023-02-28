Aaron Deloney’s 18 points helped Vermont defeat Albany (NY) 79-61 on Tuesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Deloney shot 6 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Catamounts (20-10, 14-2 America East Conference). Matt Veretto scored 17 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 5 from distance). Dylan Penn was 4 of 7 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the way for the Great Danes (8-23, 3-13) with 22 points and two steals. Jonathan Beagle added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for Albany (NY). Trey Hutcheson also had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The Catamounts, who have won 12 games in a row, will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and earned a bye into the semifinals on Tuesday. The Great Danes, who finished ninth in the America East, completed their season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.