PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Workers in Maine have removed a damaged United Express regional jet from deep snow where it came to a rest during a botched landing this week.
A spokeswoman for the city of Presque (presk) Isle confirmed cranes lifted the 50-seat Embraer 145 from the snow Friday. The aircraft was moved to a hangar.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating why the jet ended up off the runway at Presque Isle International Airport.
Photos posted on Facebook Friday indicated some of the landing gear had been ripped off during the hard landing Monday. Part of the landing gear ended up stuck in an engine cowling.
Most Read Stories
- 'I was scammed': Art Institute of Seattle will close abruptly Friday, two weeks before end of quarter
- Major prostitution bust: Seattle police raid 11 massage parlors, freeing 26 women
- Market turnaround? King County home prices take biggest one-month jump ever
- Switching to daylight saving time can be harsh, especially on those with SAD. Here's how to minimize it.
- After 14-year search scientists think they have found a new type of killer whale off coast of Chile
Four passengers and a pilot received minor injuries.
The CommutAir-operated flight from Newark, New Jersey, had 28 passengers and three crew members.