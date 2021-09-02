Jake Kuper, a top administrator at Issaquah School District, needs some education. He argues that “It only took 200 years to get rid of smallpox. Let the virus become endemic and run its course …” I take it he would rather have COVID-19 around for 200 years instead of “masks, vaccines and limiting freedom.”

Does he realize that 300 million people died of smallpox between 1900 and when it was finally eradicated in 1977? The World Health Organization conducted a global vaccine campaign between 1958 and 1977 that resulted in the eradication of smallpox, making it the only human disease to be eradicated. Vaccinations stopped in 1972.

We should all be grateful for the work of our physicians and scientists, past and present, for getting vaccines to us. Now with the COVID vaccine, we only have to pay attention to our surrounding and wear masks when necessary. This is such a minuscule hindrance. And speaking of hindrances: All of this would go so much faster if people would step up and get vaccinated.

Pay attention, people. Read and watch reputable news. Who’s in the hospitals with COVID? Your fellow unvaccinated brethren. Get with the program, and get vaccinated.

Pamela Tooley, Seattle