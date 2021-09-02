Jake Kuper, a top administrator at Issaquah School District, needs some education. He argues that “It only took 200 years to get rid of smallpox. Let the virus become endemic and run its course …” I take it he would rather have COVID-19 around for 200 years instead of “masks, vaccines and limiting freedom.”
Does he realize that 300 million people died of smallpox between 1900 and when it was finally eradicated in 1977? The World Health Organization conducted a global vaccine campaign between 1958 and 1977 that resulted in the eradication of smallpox, making it the only human disease to be eradicated. Vaccinations stopped in 1972.
We should all be grateful for the work of our physicians and scientists, past and present, for getting vaccines to us. Now with the COVID vaccine, we only have to pay attention to our surrounding and wear masks when necessary. This is such a minuscule hindrance. And speaking of hindrances: All of this would go so much faster if people would step up and get vaccinated.
Pay attention, people. Read and watch reputable news. Who’s in the hospitals with COVID? Your fellow unvaccinated brethren. Get with the program, and get vaccinated.
Most Read Stories
- How the body of a hiker who disappeared two years ago was found in the North Cascades
- King County to require masks at large outdoor gatherings, regardless of COVID vaccination status
- Coronavirus daily news updates, September 2: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- 1 in 8 Seattle owners has been in current home for 30-plus years
- Seattle-area restaurant workers are struggling more than ever: ‘Most days I’m really over it’
Pamela Tooley, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.