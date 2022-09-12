Wildfire smoke could linger for a few days in the Northwest’s high atmosphere, but the heavy stuff should soon be gone. That’s thanks to a cool marine breeze that will also knock out the hot, dry, windy conditions that fed recent wildfires, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

A light, humid westerly wind is forecast to keep daytime temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s — just a bit below normal for this time of year — throughout most of the week, according to meteorologist Matthew Cullen.

Light, scattered showers — enough to dampen the windshield — are predicted throughout the Puget Sound region on Monday and Tuesday, and possibly after, he said.

While smoke will remain at surface level where wildfires are burning, air quality is expected to improve everywhere else, said Cullen.

And the conditions that favored the explosive growth of wildfires in the first place is gone.

“The set up this week is very different,” he said. “Those east winds were very dry. The wind coming in from the west now will increase humidity and dampen active fires.”

Cullen said there are no more fire-stoking, high heat events expected in the upcoming forecast.

“We’ve got below normal temps, weak winds and increased humidity for the next seven to ten days,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”