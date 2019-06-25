Share story

The Associated Press

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut librarian has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Robert Kelly was also sentenced recently toregister as a sex offender for a decade.

The Connecticut Post reports the 45-year-old Westport resident pleaded guilty on May 2.

The investigation into Kelly’s use of child pornography began in 2017 when Westport Police Sgt. Sereniti Dobson was assigned to investigate a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say they found 45 images of child pornography on his electronic devices in his home before serving a warrant for his arrest earlier this year. Kelly turned himself in on Jan. 29. He has not worked at the Westport Public Library since February.

